NYSPHSAA to make spring sports decision & BCANY honorees

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A major decision for the scheduled sports season is coming soon.

On Tuesday, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced that they will be making the call for the spring sports season. The state will formally announce if games will be played on April 27 just three days prior to the government’s recommended social distancing period.

In other big news, several area basketball players and coaches were honored today by the Basketball Coaches Association of New York (BCANY). Elmira standouts, Kiara Fisher and Devin Dennard won the Class AA player of the year awards, respectively. Plus, Elmira Express head coach Jake Dailey and Horseheads boys coach Jeff Limoncelli earned coach of the year honors in Class AA.

A complete list of honorees is listed below: