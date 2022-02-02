NYSPHSAA to start girls football pilot program

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A football door is opening this spring for girls to play the game.

On Wednesday, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced that a new girls flag football pilot program will begin this spring. It marks the first-ever sanctioned girls football competition by the state and Section IV & V will participate in the action.

The announcement comes on the heels of National Girls and Women in Sports Day which recognizes the excellence and pursuit for women in athletics. No official schools have been named as of yet in Section IV and V but interest is very high for girls to play and help grow the game in the state.

Also of major note, the three National Football League (NFL) franchises with New York influence will participate in helping teach and enhance the game for girls who want to play. The Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and Jets will all be a part of the pilot program initiated by the state as announced at today’s athletic association executive meeting in Saratoga Springs.

18 Sports will have more on this as it develops.