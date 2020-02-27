O-M girls advance, Elmira ND falls in playoffs

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a night to remember in the Twin Tiers for high school basketball.
In the Section IV Class C girls playoffs, Odessa-Montour topped Watkins Glen at home in the first round. Plus, Elmira Notre couldn’t come back to win over Oxford on their home court. Full scoreboard and recap below from Wednesday night’s action.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL – Section IV Class C Playoffs
(11) Oxford 60, (6) Elmira Notre Dame 57
(8) O-M 40, (9) Watkins Glen 37
(1) Newfield 58, (16) Unadilla Valley 28
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL – PIAA and NYS Section V Playoffs
Montoursville 70, Athens 49
Sayre 62, Canton 54 (2OT)
(5) Haverling 54, (12) Dansville
(4) Bradford 90, (13) Whitesville 36
NCAA BASKETBALL – ACC Conference
Syracuse 72, Pitt 49