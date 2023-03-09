ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a special day for four Odessa-Montour standout student athletes. Odessa-Montour seniors put pen to paper and signed to play their respective sports at the college level.

Four of Odessa-Montour High School’s best athletes made their college plans official on Thursday. Standout on the soccer field, Hannah Nolan signed to play for SUNY Cortland next season, while her track and basketball teammate Tori Brewster signed to the track and field team at Houghton University. On the boys side, three-sport athlete Daniel Lewis made his plans to play baseball at Alfred State and swimmer Jon Spencer will represent Roberts Wesleyan in the pool.

Senior forward Hannah Nolan will head to SUNY Cortland following her final year at Odessa-Montour. Despite her success in soccer, Nolan made an impact multiple sports for the Grizzlies. Nolan played a key role on the basketball court throughout her career at O-M. The senior was recognized for her actions on the court this season, as a Elmira Basketball Officials sportsmanship award recipient, along with fellow classmate Daniel Lewis. Nolan will also return to the track team to run alongside her basketball teammate Tori Brewster. Once her final season concludes, Nolan is excited to suit up for a strong Red Dragons soccer team.

“I am excited for something different and a new environment, said Nolan. I think it will be fun. I met all of the girls on the team already and they are competitive and excited to play, so I am excited to join them.”

Victoria Brewster, or as she is known to her teammates “Tori” Brewster, signed to run track and field at Houghton University, following her senior season. Brewster will be following in the footsteps of her brother and father, who are Houghton alumni. Brewster is proud to join the Highlander track and field team that her father found success on. The standout athlete added, that she knew Houghton was the right choice, based on the encouragement from her father and brother.

“I kind of knew that I always wanted to go there, said Brewster. They were very encouraging about that and let me know that I was making the right decision.”

Brewster played a crucial part for multiple Odessa-Montour teams. Brewster was a part of several strong basketball teams for the Grizzlies, but really shined on the track. Brewster is the owner of school record times in the 100 and 200 meter and the 4×1 relay.

Daniel Lewis made his college plans official, signing to play baseball at Alfred State University. Lewis played three sports for the Grizzlies, succeeding in basketball, football, and baseball. The senior was recognized alongside Hannah Nolan as a recipient of the Elmira Basketball Officials sportsmanship award. On top of the success on the court, Lewis was the starting quarterback for the 2022 Section IV Independent Champions Schuyler Storm. With all of the his success in football and basketball, Lewis still stuck with baseball, as it is the sport he loves.

“Baseball has always been my passion, said Lewis. I have played it since I was four and my coaches have pushed me along the way, which really helped.”

Lewis says he will miss playing with his teammates at Odessa-Montour, especially his long-time friend and Little League teammate Alex Holmes, but he is excited to take the mound for the Pioneers.

“They’re a great team, said Lewis. They win a lot and it’s going to be fun to pitch up there.”

Jon Spencer signed to swim at Roberts Wesleyan University. The standout student athlete is excited to join his parents as Roberts Wesleyan alumni. Spencer believes that it will be a difficult step to swim at the college level, but it is a step he is ready for.

“It’s going to be hard, said Spencer. I talked to the coach and she said it will be difficult, but I think I’m ready to take the next step.”

Aside from the excitement for college swimming, Spencer believes that joining forces with Watkins Glen’s swimming team was a big step for the Grizzlies program, who do not currently have a swimming pool at the school. The senior added that O-M’s pool rebuild should be completed next year, hoping that the next generation of swimmers can begin their careers. In the pool for the O-M, Spencer played a critical role. The senior competed is several speed events, including the breaststroke, fly, and freestyle. Spencer added jokingly that he is not a fan of long distance events.