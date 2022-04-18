ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s been a year to remember for two Elmira baseball stars.

The Odum Brothers, Max and Zack, are pacing the offensive attack for Wells College baseball. The sophomore twin brothers lead the Express in multiple statistical categories at the plate.

Infielder Max Odum leads the Express in hitting with a .404 batting average. Max also leads Wells in stolen bases with 10 and is tied with Zack with 19 RBI on the season. He is also fourth in the United East Conference in batting average.

To date, Max has racked up an eight-game hitting streak including four games with at least three hits in that span. He has hit safely in 25 of 28 games this season for Wells (7-21).

Zack, an outfielder, is second on the team in hitting for Wells at .321 and tied with brother Max in the lead for RBI at 19. He is third in stolen bases with six.

Wells is coming off a weekend three-game series loss to Penn State-Berks. The Odum Brothers and Wells College will next host Keuka College Wednesday at 4 pm.