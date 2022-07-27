HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hornell Steamers season comes to a close after they fell in the NYCBL Western Division championship to Olean in a best-of-three series.

Hornell fell 13-2 to Olean in game 2 of the NYCBL Western Division series, brining their season to a close on Wednesday. The Steamers fell by the same score in Olean on Tuesday to fall behind in the series.

In game two, the Steamers went down one run early, but quickly responded on an RBI single by the NYCBL Player of the Week, Jordyn Smith. Hornell followed up in the third inning with an RBI single from Peyton Johnson to give the Steamers the lead.

Olean responded to the Steamers attack with a barrage of 12 runs which were not answered.

The loss puts Hornell just short of last years’ run, where the team made a fell short in the NYCBL Championship to Cortland.

Regardless of this season’s outcome, Hornell’s run to the NYCBL Western Division series will stand out in their history books. Prior to the season, Hornell changed their long standing “Dodgers” name to the “Steamers.”

Hornell finishes their season as the second ranked team in the NYCBL Western Division. Olean moves on to the NYCBL Championship against the winner of the Cortland Crush and Syracuse Spartans.

(Video Courtesy: Peish Sports)