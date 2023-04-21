WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Notre Dame softball senior Olivia Switzer struck out 11 batters in a perfect game over Waverly.

Friday evening was a perfect one for the Elmira Notre Dame Crusaders in softball. Senior pitcher Olivia Switzer tossed a perfect game, striking out 11 batters in a 14-0 win over Waverly. Switzer not only dominated on the mound, but helped her own cause with a 3 RBI performance on 4 hits.

Section IV Class C’s 3rd ranked team was a force all around the diamond with the stellar day from Switzer and power at the plate. Senior Shannon Maloney went 4 for 5 with 2 RBIs and 5 stolen bases, catcher Lawson Bigelow delivered a home run and 2 RBIs, while Payton Miller and Ava Mustico combined for three more runs.

Elmira Notre Dame will take the field again tomorrow beginning play in the Mudville Tournament in Herkimer, New York. Following the weekend of tournament action the Crusaders return to IAC play, as they travel to Cohen Middle School to take on Edison, Monday at 4:45 p.m.