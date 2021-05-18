Olmstead and Loyola lacrosse set for Duke in NCAA Tournament

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning lacrosse product has another shot at a deep NCAA Tournament run.

Aidan Olmstead lit the cage on fire last Sunday for the Loyola (MD) men’s lacrosse team. Olmstead tied a career-high with five goals in the Greyhounds’ 14-13 thriller in Denver. The win propels Loyola and Olmstead to the NCAA quarters this Sunday when the team takes on Duke at Noon on ESPNU.

The game will be played at The University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.

Loyola’s thrilling win over Denver not only upset the seventh-seeded team in the tournament it places them against another high-scoring squad in Duke. The Blue Devils are seeded second overall in the bracket. Olmstead explains how important it is for him and the entire team to focus on all fundamentals going into Sunday’s game.

Aidan, a first-team Patriot League Conference selection at attack, leads the team in points this season with 57 (31 goals, 26 assists). Olmstead will be returning to play a fifth year for the Greyhounds as a graduate student while he pursues his master’s degree next year.