Olmstead and Snyder earn college lacrosse conference honors

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two lacrosse standouts from the Twin Tiers have earned some major conference honors.

Corning native Aidan Olmstead, a senior attacker at D-I Loyola (Md.) was named a first-team all Patriot League selection. Coming into Tuesday’s conference quarters against Navy, Olmstead led the team in points with 42. Aidan added to that total after a five-goal performance in the Greyhounds’ 16-9 victory over the Midshipmen.

The five-goal effort tied a season-high for Olmstead, who also scored five goals against Utah back in February. Next up for Loyola is the Patriot League semis against Army Friday at 7 pm on CBS Sports Network.

Horseheads grad Avery Snyder also made headlines on Tuesday. Snyder earned a spot on the All-Freshman Team in the SoCon league. Snyder scored 16 goals for the Coastal Carolina to go along with 6 assists on the season.

Coastal Carolina plays in their conference semis Thursday night at 6:30 pm against Mercer University.

