HAMILTON, N.Y. (WETM) – It wasn’t perfect but Loyola (Md.) lacrosse got the job done.

(PHOTO: Loyola Athletics)

The Greyhounds battled Colgate on the road Saturday and emerged with an 11-10 win in overtime. Corning native Aidan Olmstead notched the assist on the game-winning goal for Loyola scored by Evan James.

Aidan scored one goal of his own and tallied four assists for Loyola, (6-7, 5-2 Patriot League) who trailed 10-8 with just over seven minutes left in the game.

James scored the last three goals of the contest including a diving score for the game winner.

On the year, Olmstead now has 18 goals and 30 assists. The graduate student attacker is a captain on the squad and became just the third player in program history to eclipse 200 career points earlier this month.

Olmstead saw his remarkable points scored streak (at least one assist or goal) end at 46 straight games at the hands of Georgetown last Saturday.

Loyola will complete the regular season with a home game against Lehigh (7-5, 5-2 Patriot League) Friday night at 6 pm on CBS Sports Network. The Greyhounds have already clinched a spot in the Patriot League Tournament beginning May 3 with the quarterfinals.