ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Aidan Olmstead is a rare talent in lacrosse.

The grad student attacker for Loyola (Md.) men’s lacrosse just became the third player in program history to reach the 200 career point mark for the Greyhounds. Olmstead scored two goals and had an assist in Loyola’s 16-8 road win at Holy Cross Saturday.

Olmstead notched his 100th career goal in the same game for the Greyhounds but it also continued a rare streak on the field.

Aidan has registered at least one goal or an assist in every game he’s played in since February 27, 2019. Olmstead’s points scored streak stretches now to an impressive 44 straight games, spanning four seasons, including the pandemic shortened 2020 year.

The last game Olmstead didn’t register a point was against Johns Hopkins back on February 16, 2019. Incidentally, it was also the last game Olmstead wasn’t in the starting lineup.

Aidan, a team captain and Patriot League first team selection last year, has another opportunity to add to his streak Saturday when Loyola (4-5) heads to Navy (6-4) at 1 pm.