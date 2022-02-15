Olmstead scores goal in loss to #1 Maryland lacrosse

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning lacrosse standout scored his first goal of the season Saturday.

Aidan Olmstead, a graduate student at attack for Loyola (MD) men’s lacrosse, scored against top-ranked Maryland in a losing effort. The Greyhounds ultimately fell, 20-8, after a 10-goal second quarter proved to be the difference for the Terrapins in the win.

Olmstead also added two assists for Loyola (MD) (0-1), who next play Saturday at Johns Hopkins at 2 pm.

Also of note, Corning native Logan McNaney was in the cage as the goalie for Maryland. McNaney, a junior goalie, had six saves for The Terrapins (2-0).

Maryland is coached by John Tillman, a Corning West High School graduate. Olmstead, a first-team All Patriot League selection last year, enters the season ranked fifth at Loyola all-time in career assists (82) and 10th in points (168).