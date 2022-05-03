BALTIMORE, (Md.) – The Greyhounds and one of our own continue to survive in college lacrosse.

Corning native and Loyola grad student attacker Aidan Olmstead scored the go-ahead goal for the Greyhounds in their 11-7 win over Bucknell in the Patriot League quarterfinals Tuesday afternoon. The Greyhounds will next play Army in the conference semis Friday night at 7 pm on CBS Sports Network.

Olmstead now has 23 goals and 31 assists on the year for Loyola (8-7, 6-2 Patriot League).

Aidan continues his storied career for the Greyhounds after becoming just the third player in program history to eclipse the 200 career points scored mark last month.

(PHOTO: Loyola Athletics, Video Patriot League)