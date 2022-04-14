ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Aidan Olmstead has earned another special honor.

The graduate student attacker for Loyola (Md.) men’s lacrosse has been selected as one of ten national finalists for the Senior Class Award. The award recognizes outstanding achievement on the field and in the classroom, something Olmstead has continued to excel at.

The focus of the award is on community, classroom, character, and competition. Fans can help decided the winner of the 2022 Senior Class Award by online vote. Visit seniorclassaward.com and let your voice be heard.

Olmstead leads the Greyhounds in points (40) and assists (23) so far this year. Aidan became the third player in Loyola history to eclipse the 200 career point mark earlier this month.

Olmstead graduated last spring with bachelor’s degree and is now pursuing an MBA. Next up for Loyola (5-5) is Saturday afternoon game at Boston.

First whistle is scheduled for Noon as Loyola looks to play their way into the postseason with four games remaining in the regular season.

(Photo: Loyola Athletics)