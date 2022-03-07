Olmstead ties career-high in goals in Loyola’s first win

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning grad Aidan Olmstead had a record-setting day in college lacrosse.

On Saturday, Olmstead tied a career-high with five goals in Loyola (MD) men’s lacrosse’s 15-12 road win at Lafayette Saturday. Olmstead, the graduate student attacker for the Greyhounds, also added one assist finishing with six points, one off of his season-high of seven against Rutgers in February.

For the year, Olmstead leads the team in points (21), assists (12) and is tied for the lead with nine goals.

Olmstead was a 2021 all Patriot League selection and will continue to be a key component for the Greyhounds this season.

Loyola (1-4) is next in action this Saturday vs. #8 Duke (7-2) at 4 pm on ESPN+