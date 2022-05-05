BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WETM) – It’s been another year of greatness in the classroom for a Corning lacrosse star.

Aidan Olmstead, a grad student attacker for the Loyola men’s lacrosse team, has earned the Patriot League Scholar Athlete of The Year Award. It’s the second consecutive year that Olmstead has earned the honor for the Greyhounds.

The award is given to a standout student-athletes who maintains a 3.2 GPA or higher. Olmstead, who’s pursuing an MBA, has a 3.9 GPA at Loyola. Aidan continues to excel in both the classroom and on the field.

Olmstead is sixth all-time in the Patriot League for total points with 222. He’s just the third player in program history to eclipse 200 points or more at Loyola. The Greyhounds will next play Army with their season on the line in the Patriot League semis Friday night at 7 pm.

(Photo: Loyola Athletics)