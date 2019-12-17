Olympian McCoy coming to Waverly in 2020

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two-time NCAA wrestling champion and Olympian Kerry McCoy is coming back to the Twin Tiers.

McCoy, who was the University of Maryland head coach up until last season, will hold a special New Year’s clinic on Thursday, January 2nd at Waverly high school. The clinic will serve as a great opportunity for local wrestlers looking to improve and better their mat skills.

Recently, McCoy was at Horseheads high school for a guest training session on Thanksgiving break. Below, find out all of the information if you’d like to register a wrestler for the McCoy clinic.