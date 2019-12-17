Live Now
Rules Committee setting terms of House Impeachment Debate
Closings
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.

Olympian McCoy coming to Waverly in 2020

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Sports

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two-time NCAA wrestling champion and Olympian Kerry McCoy is coming back to the Twin Tiers.

McCoy, who was the University of Maryland head coach up until last season, will hold a special New Year’s clinic on Thursday, January 2nd at Waverly high school. The clinic will serve as a great opportunity for local wrestlers looking to improve and better their mat skills.

Recently, McCoy was at Horseheads high school for a guest training session on Thanksgiving break. Below, find out all of the information if you’d like to register a wrestler for the McCoy clinic.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now