Olympian McCoy holds special wrestling clinic in Waverly

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s all about starting the New Year off the right way.

In Waverly, Olympian and two-time NCAA wrestling champion, Kerry McCoy, held a special clinic for local athletes. McCoy held two sessions at Waverly high school and was inspired by the turnout for many aspiring champions on the mats.

In November, McCoy, who’s wife is from Athens, held his first clinic at Horseheads high school on Thanksgiving break.

After a standout competitive career at Penn State University and on the international level, Kerry then became a successful college coach.

McCoy coached at Stanford University and the University of Maryland for nearly a decade. Kerry stepped away from the college ranks just last year from Maryland to pursue other notable interests.

18 Sports stopped by the New Year’s clinic at Waverly on Thursday to get Kerry’s take on the success of the event.

