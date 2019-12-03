Olympian Kerry McCoy gives an update after Maryland departure

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – After 11 years at the University of Maryland, it was time for something new.

That’s the approach former Terrapin head coach, Kerry McCoy, has had since last season. After a strong run as the leader for the Maryland wrestling program, McCoy decided it was time to step down and pursue a greater purpose. McCoy is now providing motivational and spiritual speaking in the region.

The standout wrestler and coach believes it’s his destiny to help others off the mat as much as on it. McCoy feels that his calling is to influence and inspire many in life away from the sport. In doing so, McCoy draws reference from his successful career.

On Saturday, McCoy spoke at the Federation Church in East Smithfield, Pennsylvania. The day before, 18 Sports had the opportunity to speak with the two-time NCAA champion out of Penn State and former Olympic wrestler, whose wife is an Athens native.

After leaving Maryland, we touched on how McCoy’s adjustment has been since stepping away from the college coaching ranks. As for a return one day, McCoy believes in never saying never.