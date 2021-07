TOKYO, (WETM) – Watkins Glen native Olivia Coffey and the U.S. Women’s Eight came up short of medaling in the Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. Team was trying to win their 4th straight Olympic gold in rowing Friday morning. They came in 4th place instead.

The Women’s Eight final took place Friday morning at Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo. Canada took the gold, New Zealand the silver, and China the bronze.