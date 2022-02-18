St. Lawrence University student to compete in 2022 Winter Paralympic Games

FILE – A crew member leaps to fix a logo for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics before a launch ceremony to reveal the motto for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing on Sept. 17, 2021. The Beijing Winter Olympics open in just under two months and are now the target to a diplomatic boycott by the United States with others likely to follow. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A student from the North Country is heading to the 2022 Paralympic Games.

Student-athlete Sydney Peterson, a sophomore at St. Lawrence University, is set to represent Team USA in Para Nordic Skiing at the 2022 Winter Paralympics Games in Beijing, China.

According to St. Lawrence University, Peterson is a neuroscience major from Lake Elmo, Minnesota, and is a member of the SLU Nordic ski team.

“Being a student-athlete at St. Lawrence has taught me how to balance academics with skiing and all other aspects of life,” Peterson said in a press release. “I have amazing friends, teammates, coaches, and professors that have helped me prepare to compete in the Paralympic Games, and I would not be here without them.”

Peterson’s Skiing Coach Ethan Townsend commented on Peterson’s team ethic and SLU’s pride in having her compete in Beijing.

“The team and I are extremely proud of Sydney,” Townsend expressed. “She is an incredible teammate and a fierce competitor who continues to persevere. We are all very excited to see how she does on the world stage!”

Although this will be her first time at the Winter Paralympics Games, she was said to be “no stranger to high-stakes competitions.”

In January 2022, Peterson competed at the World Para Snow Sports Championships in Lillehammer in Norway where she earned two silver medals and a bronze.

“It feels surreal to have qualified,” Peterson added. “I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to race, and I’m looking forward to meeting all the incredible athletes.”

The 2022 Winter Paralympics will kick off in Beijing China on March 4, 2022, and conclude on March 13, 2022.