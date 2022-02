ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - As New York State sees a continuing decline in COVID cases each week, the City of Elmira will soon be reopening council meetings in-person to the public.

The first in-person Elmira City Council meeting will be February 10 at 10:30 a.m. in the City Law Library on the third floor of City Hall. However, COVID protocols will still be in place, and masks will be required.