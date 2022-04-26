SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Tickets for the 2022-23 Syracuse women’s basketball season are on sale now.

General admission season tickets start at $99 per seat and reserved courtside seating begins at $200 with first row courtside seats priced at $250 per seat.

Legette-Jack was named the head coach at Syracuse on March 26 and has quickly hit the ground running to build a team and staff focused on character, academics, and basketball. The Orange return six players from last season including All-ACC honorable mention Teisha Hyman who led ‘Cuse in points, rebounds, assists and steals as a redshirt sophomore.

Legette-Jack has already added five new faces to the roster for the upcoming 2022-23 season including MAC Freshman of the Year Georgia Woolley, fellow Buffalo transfers Saniaa Wilson and Cheyenne McEvans and New York natives Olivia Owens (Kentucky) and Kyra Wood (Temple).