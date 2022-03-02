3 Syracuse women’s lacrosse team falls in OT at #6 Northwestern

EVANSTON, I.L. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse graduate student Emily Hawryschuk recorded a career-high nine points but it wasn’t enough as No. 6 Northwestern edged No. 3 Syracuse, 16-15 in overtime, in women’s lacrosse action. The loss is the Orange’s first of the year, snapping their four-game winning streak to open the season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Syracuse (4-1) entered the fourth quarter with a three-goal lead and Hawryschuk’s sixth goal of the night gave the Orange a 15-12 lead with 4:23 on the clock. Back-to-back goals by Northwestern (4-1) cut the advantage to 15-14 with 2:36 remaining in the quarter.

The Orange won the ensuing draw but turned it over, giving the Wildcats possession. They took advantage on Lauren Gilbert’s goal with 55.5 seconds on the clock to tie the score. Syracuse again won the ensuing draw and had a chance for the game winner, but Northwestern goalkeeper Madison Doucette stopped Hawryschuk’s shot to force overtime.

Northwestern won the draw to start the extra period and, after a timeout, was awarded a free position. Gilbert converted on the attempt to give the Wildcats the victory.

The teams were tied at 3-3 after the first quarter and Hawryschuk’s free-position goal at the 10:36 mark to give the Orange a 5-4 lead, but Northwestern ended the half on a 4-0 scoring run to take an 8-5 lead into the locker room at halftime. Hawryschuk had two goals and two assists in the first period to lead the Orange.

Syracuse’s offense came alive in the third quarter. Graduate student Sam Swart opened the scoring with her second goal of the game on an assist from sophomore Jenny Markey. Swart’s goal sparked the Orange on a 7-1 scoring run that gave Syracuse a 13-9 advantage. Hawryschuk had two goals during the run, which was capped by back-to-back goals by Markey. Northwestern ended Syracuse’s offensive outburst with Gilbert’s goal with 15 seconds on the clock, cutting the lead to 13-10 heading into the fourth quarter. The eight goals in the quarter are the Orange’s highest total this season.

OF NOTE

Hawryschuk tied her career high with three assists, while her six goals were a season high and one shy of her career best. She increased her career point total to 273, which leave her five points shy of fifth place on Syracuse’s all-time points leader list. In addition, she now has 224 career goals. Hawryschuk needs two more goals to move into a tie for fourth place on Syracuse’s all-time record list.

Emma Tyrrell and Markey finished with four points apiece. Tyrrell, who is this week’s ACC Co-Offensive Player of the Week, recorded eight draw controls.

UP NEXT

Syracuse returns home to host No. 7 Duke on Sunday, March 6 at noon in the Carrier Dome.