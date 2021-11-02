Orange Nation DMB_1472758148388.jpg

“These guys are doing everything we ask of them:” Jim Boeheim following exhibition win over Le Moyne

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team closed out its exhibition schedule, by blowing out Le Moyne 90-50 on Monday night at the Dome.

Five SU players scored in double-figures, led by 20 points from Joe Girard III. Cole Swider added 18 points, and freshman Benny Williams chipped in 11 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals.

Jim Boeheim’s squad opens the regular season next Tuesday at the Dome against Lafayette.

To watch the full Jim Boeheim press conference, following the win over Le Moyne, click on the video player above.

