GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games. The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

QUARTERBACK – Garrett Shrader, Syracuse, QB, Charlotte, N.C.

Threw for three fourth-quarter touchdowns – including a game-winning strike from 25 yards out with seven seconds remaining – to overcome two separate fourth-quarter deficits in the Orange’s 32-29 win over Purdue • Finished with 181 yards on 13-of-29 passing, but also was the Orange’s leading rusher with 83 yards on 17 attempts • Saved his best for the fourth quarter, converting a 46-yard touchdown on a fourth-down play, to cap a 75-yard scoring drive and then rushing in for the two-point conversion to give the Orange the lead with 8 minutes to play • After Syracuse again fell behind with 45 seconds remaining, Shrader marched the team 50 yards for winning TD.

RUNNING BACK – Will Shipley, Clemson, RB, Weddington, N.C.

Rushed 12 times for a career-high 139 yards with two touchdowns in Saturday’s 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech • became the first Clemson player in records back to 1950 to open a season with multiple rushing touchdowns in each of the first three games of a season • Became only the fifth ACC player (and third ACC running back) since 2000 to rush for multiple touchdowns in each of the first three games of a season • Became the first Clemson player to average 10 yards per carry on at least 10 attempts since Travis Etienne in the 2020 ACC Championship Game against Notre Dame • Recorded 175 all-purpose yards in the contest.

RECEIVER – Johnny Wilson, Florida State, WR, Pacoima, Calif.

Had a career-high seven catches, 149 yards and two touchdowns in the Seminoles’ 35-31 win at Louisville • Highest single-game total for receiving yards by an ACC player this season • His career-long 69-yard catch – longest for FSU and second-longest this season in the ACC – set up the Seminoles’ first touchdown • Both of his touchdowns came in the fourth quarter – the first tied the game and the second was the game-winner • Registered the most receiving yards for a Seminole since 2019.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Will Putnam, Clemson, C, Tampa, Fla.

Graded at 92 percent with two knockdowns in the Tigers’ 48-20 win against Louisiana Tech • Powered Clemson to 280 rushing yards and 241 passing yards, moving the Tigers to 57-0 when both passing and rushing for 200+ yards under head coach Dabo Swinney • Clemson’s 280 rushing yards were a season-high and its highest single-game rushing total since a 332-yard rushing effort against Wake Forest last season.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Caleb Okechukwu, Syracuse, DL, Washington, D.C.

Returned an interception for a touchdown in Syracuse’s thrilling 32-29 win over Purdue • After teammate Jatius Geer hit Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell, Okechukwu caught an errant pass and returned it 17 yards for the Syracuse score to put the team up 10 points midway through the fourth quarter • Okechukwu also notched a pair of tackles in the win.

LINEBACKER – Mikel Jones, Syracuse, LB, Miami, Fla.

Led the team with 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack in the Orange’s 32-29 win over Purdue • Also credited with four quarterback hurries • Jones’ 11 tackles were three short of the ACC single-game high this season.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Aydan White, NC State, CB, Asheville, N.C.

Named the Walter Camp National FBS Defensive Player of the Week for his role in the Wolfpack’s 27-14 win over Texas Tech • Had two interceptions versus the Red Raiders, the first of which he returned 84 yards for a second-quarter touchdown • Seventh-longest interception return in school history and the longest since 2001 • His second interception came in the fourth quarter • Also had an eight-yard sack and five total tackles • Tied for first in the ACC and fifth in the FBS in interceptions with two.

SPECIALIST – Brendan Farrell, Virginia, PK, Dunwoody, Ga.

Made field goals from 26, 30 and 26 yards in the Cavaliers’ 16-14 victory over Old Dominion • Final kick was the game-winner as time expired • It marked the first time since the 2011 season UVA won a game on the last play with a field goal • Farrell’s game-winner came just after ODU had driven 80 yards to grab a 14-13 lead with only 1:01 left in the contest.

ROOKIE – Nate Yarnell, Pitt, QB, Austin, Texas

Making both his first career start and inaugural collegiate appearance, Yarnell helped direct Pitt to a 34-13 road win at Western Michigan • Threw for 179 yards and a touchdown on 9-of-12 passing (75%) filling in for ailing starter Kedon Slovis • Prior to his debut at Western Michigan, Yarnell had not played in a game since his junior year in high school (2019) due to an injury his senior year.