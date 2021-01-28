ACC releases 2021 football schedule, SU home opener on Sept. 11 vs Rutgers

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University football team will open its 2021 season on the road September 4 at Ohio. The team will play its home opener on September 11 versus Rutgers.

The rest of the home schedule includes Albany on September 18, Liberty September 24, Wake Forest October 9, Clemson Oct. 15, Boston College October 30, and wraps up the season at home November 27 against Pitt.

In its news release announcing the schedule, the ACC says, “The return to a traditional schedule is contingent on national, state and local health guidelines allowing such competition to occur.”

No word at this early date if fans will be allowed into the games, though last week Syracuse University officials said they were working on a plan to get some students in the stands for some basketball games.

Here is the full schedule.

Date Opponent

Sept. 4 at Ohio

Sept. 11 Rutgers

Sept. 18 Albany

Sept. 24 Liberty (Fri.)

Oct. 2 at Florida State

Oct. 9 Wake Forest

Oct. 15 Clemson (Fri.)

Oct. 23 at Virginia Tech

Oct. 30 Boston College

Nov. 13 at Louisville

Nov. 20 at NC State

Nov. 27 Pitt