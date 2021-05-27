ACC releases date, start times and networks for five 2021 SU football games

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Football season is right around the corner, and the Atlantic Coast Conference has released some game times for the start of the college football season.
SU kicks things off Saturday September 4, on the road at Ohio before hosting their Dome-opener September 11 against Rutgers.
After another home contest against Albany September 18, Syracuse has two Friday night games this season. The Orange host Liberty to close the non-conference slate September 24, and on October 15, host Clemson in a nationally televised ESPN telecast.
Below is a list of the times released by the ACC, SU’s games are in bold and italicized.
Thursday, Sept. 2
USF at NC State 7:30 p.m., ACCN
Friday, Sept. 3
North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN
Duke at Charlotte, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Old Dominion at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACCN
Saturday, Sept. 4
Colgate at Boston College, Noon, ACCN
Miami vs. Alabama (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Atlanta, Ga.), 3:30 p.m., ABC – previously announced
UMass at Pitt, 4 p.m., ACCN
Syracuse at Ohio, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Clemson vs. Georgia (Duke’s Mayo Classic, Charlotte, N.C.), 7:30 p.m., ABC – previously announced
Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
William & Mary at Virginia, 7:30 p.m., RSN
Sunday, Sept. 5
Notre Dame at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ABC – previously announced
Monday, Sept. 6
Louisville vs. Ole Miss (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Atlanta, Ga.), 8 p.m., ESPN – previously announced
Friday, Sept. 10
North Carolina A&T at Duke, 8 p.m., ACCN
Saturday, Sept. 11
Boston College at UMass, TBD
Illinois at Virginia, 11 a.m., ACCN
Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech, Noon, RSN
Pitt at Tennessee, Noon, ESPN
Norfolk State at Wake Forest, Noon, ACCNX
Rutgers at Syracuse, 2 p.m., ACCN
Middle Tennessee at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., ACCNX
South Carolina State at Clemson, 5 p.m., ACCN
Eastern Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCNX
Appalachian State at Miami, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
NC State at Mississippi State, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
Georgia State at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m., RSN
Jacksonville State at Florida State, 8 p.m., ACCN
Friday, Sept. 17
UCF at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 18
Boston College at Temple, Noon, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Michigan State at Miami, Noon, ABC or ESPN
Western Michigan at Pitt, Noon, RSN
Virginia Tech at West Virginia, Noon, FS1
Albany at Syracuse, Noon, ACCN
Georgia Tech at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN
Florida State at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN
Northwestern at Duke, 4 p.m., ACCN
Virginia at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
Furman at NC State, 7:30 p.m., RSN
Friday, Sept. 24
Wake Forest at Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Liberty at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACCN
Thursday, Sept. 30
Virginia at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Friday, Oct. 15
Clemson at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN
Friday, Nov. 5
Virginia Tech at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Thursday, Nov. 11
North Carolina at Pitt, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Thursday, Nov. 18
Louisville at Duke, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Friday, Nov. 26
North Carolina at NC State, 3:30 or 7:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 4
ACC Football Championship Game, TBD, ABC
Charlotte, N.C. • Bank of America Stadium
ACC Bowl Games
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl – Thurs., Dec. 23, 2021, 7 p.m., ESPN
Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta – Mon., Dec. 27, 2021, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl – Tues., Dec. 28, 2021, Noon, ESPN
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl – Tues., Dec. 28, 2021, 3:15 p.m., ESPN
Fenway Bowl – Wed., Dec. 29, 2021, 11 a.m., ESPN
New Era Pinstripe Bowl – Wed., Dec. 29, 2021, 2:15 p.m., ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl – Wed., Dec. 29, 2021, 5:45 p.m., ESPN
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl – TBD
Duke’s Mayo Bowl – Thurs., Dec. 30, 2021, 11:30 a.m., ESPN
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl – Fri., Dec. 31, 2021, 11 a.m., ESPN
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl – Fri., Dec. 31, 2021, 12:30 p.m., CBS
CFP Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl – Fri., Dec. 31, 2021, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ESPN
CFP Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic – Fri., Dec. 31, 2021, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – Thurs., Dec. 30, 2021, 7 p.m., ESPN
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl – Sat., Jan. 1, 2022, 1 p.m., ESPN