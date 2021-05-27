Orange Nation DMB_1472758148388.jpg

ACC releases date, start times and networks for five 2021 SU football games

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Football season is right around the corner, and the Atlantic Coast Conference has released some game times for the start of the college football season. 

SU kicks things off Saturday September 4, on the road at Ohio before hosting their Dome-opener September 11 against Rutgers. 

After another home contest against Albany September 18, Syracuse has two Friday night games this season. The Orange host Liberty to close the non-conference slate September 24, and on October 15, host Clemson in a nationally televised ESPN telecast. 

Below is a list of the times released by the ACC, SU’s games are in bold and italicized. 

Thursday, Sept. 2 

USF at NC State 7:30 p.m., ACCN 

Friday, Sept. 3 

North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN 

Duke at Charlotte, 7 p.m., CBSSN 

Old Dominion at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACCN 

Saturday, Sept. 4 

Colgate at Boston College, Noon, ACCN 

Miami vs. Alabama (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Atlanta, Ga.), 3:30 p.m., ABC – previously announced 

UMass at Pitt, 4 p.m., ACCN 

Syracuse at Ohio, 7 p.m., CBSSN 

Clemson vs. Georgia (Duke’s Mayo Classic, Charlotte, N.C.), 7:30 p.m., ABC – previously announced 

Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ACCN 

William & Mary at Virginia, 7:30 p.m., RSN 

Sunday, Sept. 5 

Notre Dame at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ABC – previously announced 

Monday, Sept. 6 

Louisville vs. Ole Miss (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Atlanta, Ga.), 8 p.m., ESPN – previously announced 

Friday, Sept. 10 

North Carolina A&T at Duke, 8 p.m., ACCN 

Saturday, Sept. 11 

Boston College at UMass, TBD 

Illinois at Virginia, 11 a.m., ACCN 

Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech, Noon, RSN 

Pitt at Tennessee, Noon, ESPN 

Norfolk State at Wake Forest, Noon, ACCNX 

Rutgers at Syracuse, 2 p.m., ACCN 

Middle Tennessee at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., ACCNX 

South Carolina State at Clemson, 5 p.m., ACCN 

Eastern Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCNX 

Appalachian State at Miami, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU 

NC State at Mississippi State, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU 

Georgia State at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m., RSN 

Jacksonville State at Florida State, 8 p.m., ACCN 

Friday, Sept. 17 

UCF at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ESPN 

Saturday, Sept. 18 

Boston College at Temple, Noon, ESPN2 or ESPNU 

Michigan State at Miami, Noon, ABC or ESPN 

Western Michigan at Pitt, Noon, RSN 

Virginia Tech at West Virginia, Noon, FS1 

Albany at Syracuse, Noon, ACCN 

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN 

Florida State at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN 

Northwestern at Duke, 4 p.m., ACCN 

Virginia at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ACCN 

Furman at NC State, 7:30 p.m., RSN 

 
Friday, Sept. 24 

Wake Forest at Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN2  

Liberty at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACCN 

 
Thursday, Sept. 30 

Virginia at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ESPN 

Friday, Oct. 15 

Clemson at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN 

Friday, Nov. 5 

Virginia Tech at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 

 
Thursday, Nov. 11 

North Carolina at Pitt, 7:30 p.m., ESPN 
 

Thursday, Nov. 18 

Louisville at Duke, 7:30 p.m., ESPN 
 

Friday, Nov. 26 

North Carolina at NC State, 3:30 or 7:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN 
 

Saturday, Dec. 4 

ACC Football Championship Game, TBD, ABC 

Charlotte, N.C. • Bank of America Stadium 

ACC Bowl Games 

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl – Thurs., Dec. 23, 2021, 7 p.m., ESPN 

Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta – Mon., Dec. 27, 2021, 2:30 p.m., ESPN 

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl – Tues., Dec. 28, 2021, Noon, ESPN 

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl – Tues., Dec. 28, 2021, 3:15 p.m., ESPN 

Fenway Bowl – Wed., Dec. 29, 2021, 11 a.m., ESPN 

New Era Pinstripe Bowl – Wed., Dec. 29, 2021, 2:15 p.m., ESPN 

Cheez-It Bowl – Wed., Dec. 29, 2021, 5:45 p.m., ESPN 

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl – TBD 

Duke’s Mayo Bowl – Thurs., Dec. 30, 2021, 11:30 a.m., ESPN 

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl – Fri., Dec. 31, 2021, 11 a.m., ESPN 

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl – Fri., Dec. 31, 2021, 12:30 p.m., CBS 

CFP Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl – Fri., Dec. 31, 2021, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ESPN 

CFP Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic – Fri., Dec. 31, 2021, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ESPN 

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – Thurs., Dec. 30, 2021, 7 p.m., ESPN 

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl – Sat., Jan. 1, 2022, 1 p.m., ESPN 

