Years after making their presence felt on the gridiron, the Jones brothers are committed to impacting the Orange football program well into the future. Arthur ’09 and Chandler Jones ’15, who dominated the line of scrimmage for Syracuse from 2005 through 2011, are helping to position Syracuse Athletics—and every person who wears the Orange—for success for years to come. Today the brothers announced a seven-figure commitment in support of the John A. Lally Athletics Complex, a state-of-the-art academic and athletics village that will benefit more than 600 student-athletes. Their commitment will assist with construction of the new Football Operations Center at the Lally Athletics Complex.

The Jones brothers’ commitment represents a major boost for Syracuse University’s $1.5 billion Forever Orange Campaign and continues to build momentum toward completing phase 1 of the John A. Lally Athletics Complex. Initial components of the first phase began in the spring with construction of a new front entrance into the complex. Additional renovations included in phase 1 are dependent upon philanthropy being secured, including the new Football Operations Center and the updated Olympic Sports wing.

The brothers, who grew up in Endicott, New York, each starred on the defensive side of the ball during their time at Syracuse.

A defensive lineman from 2005 to 2009, Arthur was a two-time All-BIG EAST First Team selection and was selected in the fifth round of the 2010 National Football League draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He played for the Ravens from 2010 to 2013, including the team that won Super Bowl XLVII in 2013. He then played with the Indianapolis Colts from 2014 to 2016 and the Washington Redskins in 2017.

Chandler, a defensive end for the Orange from 2008 to 2011, and All-BIG EAST First Team selection, was a first-round pick by the New England Patriots in the 2012 NFL Draft. During his four years with the Patriots, New England won Super Bowl XLIX (2014). From 2016 through 2021 he played for the Arizona Cardinals before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. Chandler has recorded the most sacks and forced fumbles of anyone in the league since 2012. His 71.5 sacks during his first five-plus seasons with the Cardinals (2016-21) ranks third in the NFL during that span and first all-time in franchise history. A four-time Pro-Bowl Selection (2015, 2017, 2019, 2021), Chandler was named to the NFL 2010’s All-Decade Team in April 2020.

“My father being a pastor, he instilled in my brothers and me that it’s always better to give than to receive,” says Arthur Jones. “Syracuse University has been a blessing to my family and me throughout the years. The impact that SU has made on me is priceless, and you can’t put a dollar amount on that. I am a proud alumnus of the greatest school in the world!”

“Syracuse Football is a great piece of my history that I will always cherish,” says Chandler. “It is an honor for me to give back and be part of shaping the future of Syracuse Football. Together, we can continue to build a legacy of excellence on the football field and in the classroom. Being able to lift up others to assist in accomplishing their dreams is something I look forward to telling my children one day! Let’s go Orange!”

Designated as a core priority of phase 1 and vital to the future of Syracuse Football, the Football Operations Center, once complete, will immediately enhance recruiting efforts and support new levels of development for Syracuse Football student-athletes. In recognition of their commitment, the second level Football Suite in the new Football

Operations Center will be named in honor of the Jones Brothers.

“The Football Operations Center is essential to the future of our program. It will be a new home for our student-athletes and include all the necessary resources to support their day-to-day development and enhance our recruiting efforts,” says Head Football Coach Dino Babers. “This commitment from Arthur and Chandler is remarkable, and we are so grateful to them for giving back and paying it forward for current and future players.”

The commitment from the Jones brothers amplifies the strong response since the athletics department announced the John A. Lally Athletics Complex was close to achieving its phase 1 goal. The ’Cuse Athletics Fund, the fundraising organization of Syracuse Athletics, recently announced a successful fundraising year that yielded nearly $30 million in donations. Energized by the campaign, fundraising for the athletics department has served as a catalyst to support the future renovations at the John A. Lally Athletics Complex. To date, the athletics department has raised $43.5 million toward its phase 1 goal of $55 million. These capital investments in athletics facilities, along with support for other building projects on campus, are all part of Syracuse University’s Forever Orange Campaign.

“Support from the Orange family for the new complex has been tremendous, and this recent gift from Arthur and Chandler is another example of people wanting to making a positive impact,” says Director of Athletics John Wildhack. “Both Arthur and Chandler had outstanding careers as students and athletes, and we are thankful for the impact they continue to make on Syracuse University and Syracuse Athletics. The fact they both have their degrees from Syracuse, are Super Bowl champions and are from upstate New York is incredibly impactful.”

