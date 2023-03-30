SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
Syracuse men’s basketball forwards Benny Williams and Chris Bell announcing on social media Thursday that they both will be returning to SU next season.
Williams will be back for his junior season, after averaging seven points and four rebounds a game last year. The Maryland native shot 39% from behind the arc. Williams finished the season strong, scoring in double figures in three of the last four games.
Chris Bell started 30 games as a freshman. Bell averaged nearly seven points a game. He was second on the team with 39 three-point field goals made.