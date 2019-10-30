Boeheim, Orange Football players react to NCAA news on likeness

FILE – In this April 19, 2019, file photo, an athlete stands near a NCAA logo during a softball game in Beaumont, Texas. The NCAA is poised to take a significant step toward allowing college athletes to earn money without violating amateurism rules. The Board of Governors will be briefed Tuesday, Oct. 29 by administrators who have been examining whether it would be feasible to allow college athletes to profit of their names, images and likenesses. A California law set to take effect in 2023 would make it illegal for NCAA schools in the state to prevent athletes from signing personal endorsement deals. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The NCAA Board of Governors has taken the first step toward allowing athletes to cash in on their fame. The board voted unanimously on Tuesday to clear the way for the amateur athletes to “benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness.”

The vote came during a meeting at Emory University in Atlanta.

Syracuse University Men’s Head Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim spoke in-depth about the ruling and what it means for collegiate athletics going forward. He, like many people, has a lot of questions about the process

“Maybe it will work out,” he said. “How they figure this out it’s going to be a Chinese Puzzle. A really difficult puzzle.”

You can watch his full comments and comments from Syracuse Football players Kendall Coleman, Tommy DeVito and Moe Neal in the video above.