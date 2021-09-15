Orange Nation DMB_1472758148388.jpg

BREAKING: SU football coach Dino Babers awaiting COVID-19 test results after close contact

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers is awaiting test results after coming into close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. 

In a statement sent to NewsChannel 9, the university said: 

“Coach Dino Babers was informed last night that someone with whom he had close contact tested positive for COVID-19. Coach Babers is following all University protocols and CDC public health guidance, including undergoing an immediate PCR test first thing this morning. Coach has not experienced any symptoms and will continue wearing a mask and following all public health guidelines pending the outcome of his COVID test.” 

The Orange is set to host Albany Saturday at noon. 

