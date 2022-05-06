SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Buddy Boeheim will gear up for the NBA Draft, by taking part in the G-League Elite Camp. Orange Nation contributor Mike Waters was first to report the news that Buddy has received an invite.

The Elite Camp will take place in Chicago on May 16th & 17th. The NBA Draft is schedule for Thursday, June 23rd.

Buddy was the ACC’s leading scorer this past season, averaging better than 19 points a game. He finished second in school history in three-point field goals made, behind Gerry McNamara.