LAS VEGAS, N.V. (WSYR-TV) –

Buddy Boeheim made his first NBA Summer League start for the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night against Indiana. Buddy poured in a team-high 18 points on 6-8 shooting from the field.

The former SU star finished 3-5 from three-point range in 26 minutes of action.

Jimmy Boeheim saw his first action with the Pistons on Tuesday. Jimmy chipped in four points, two rebounds and two steals in 11 minutes.

Indiana was led by Bennedict Mathurin’s 20 points as the Pacers defeated the Pistons 101-87.

The Boeheim Brothers are back in action on Thursday against Cleveland at 5:30 p.m. on NBA TV.