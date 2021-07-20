Buddy Boeheim to star in ad campaign for Three Wishes cereal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Buddy Boeheim is set to make another NIL first for Syracuse University.

Boeheim is partnering up with “Three Wishes” cereal, becoming the first NCAA athlete to star in commercial campaign, according to a press release.

NIL (name, image, likeness) has become a hot topic in the world of college athletics. With college athletes able to capitalize off their fame, Boeheim has been at the forefront. The Syracuse basketball star has joined cameo, signed a deal with an apparel company and now the cereal box.

Boeheim announced last week, the proceeds from his cameo account would go to charity.

Three Wishes is a cereal company co-founded in 2008 by Syracuse University graduate Ian Wishingrad.