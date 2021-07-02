Buddy Boeheim unveils “Buddy Buckets” merchandise

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One day after NCAA athletes were able to cash in on their name, image, and likeness (NIL), Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim has unveiled a line of “Buddy Buckets” merchandise, making him the first SU athlete with a clothing line.
The SU basketball star tweeted out Friday, “Cuse Nation! I’m excited to announce I’ve teamed up with @theplayerstrunk to bring you my official BUDDY BUCKETS merchandise! Grab your gear now and be on the lookout for more throughout the season.”
Buddy, along with his brother Jimmy, also opened up “Cameo” accounts where fans can buy messages from the two athletes.