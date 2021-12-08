‘Cats Pull Away From ‘Cuse at MSG

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 07: Jimmy Boeheim #0 of the Syracuse Orange drives to the basket against Brandon Slater #3 of the Villanova Wildcats during the 2021 Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on December 07, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

It was a tale of two halves at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. Villanova shot poorly early on. The Wildcats were 5-for-28 from three-point range in the first half. As a result, Syracuse led 29-26 at the break. In the second half though, the shots started to fall. ‘Nova was 8-for-22 from three-point range in the second half and was able to pull away for the 67-53 victory.

The most telling stats from the game had to do with rebounding. Villanova won the battle on the glass 57-36, including 27 offensive rebounds which led to 25 second-chance points.

Buddy Boeheim was held in check for the second game in a row. Buddy finished with six points on 3-for-15 shooting and once again did not make a three-pointer. His brother Jimmy led the Orange in scoring with 21. Joe Girard III chipped in with 11 points, while Jesse Edwards added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Cole Swider struggled going up against his former team. Swider made his first shot but finished with just five points on 2-for-7 shooting, although he did pull down 12 rebounds. Justin Moore paced Villanova with 18 points.

With the loss, SU drops to 5-4 on the season. Next up for the Orange will be a trip to Georgetown on Saturday.