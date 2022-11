SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syair Torrence won’t have to go far to continue his playing career. Wednesday afternoon the CBA junior verbally committed to play football at Syracuse.

He announced his decision on Twitter.

Torrence helped the Brothers to the Section III Class AA Finals this past season. In the title game against C-NS, Syair had two touchdowns and over 140 yards receiving.

He’s the first recruit for the Class of 2024 to commit to Syracuse.