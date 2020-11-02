Coach Babers does not commit to any changes at the quarterback position: “We’re going to put the best guy out there that gives us an opportunity to win”

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The biggest question for Syracuse football fans is ‘who should play at quarterback?”

Freshman JaCobian Morgan saw his most time of the season against Wake Forest going 7/7 for 57 yards and one touchdown. Redshirt senior Rex Culpepper has had the starting role since redshirt junior Tommy DeVito went down with an injury against Duke.

Coach Dino Babers did not commit any changes at the position downplaying Morgan’s debut, saying “he did what he was supposed to do” against a base defense.

He also said that the evaluations of all the players on the team continues every day.

“My big thing is we’re going to continue to evaluate those guys and we’re gonna put the best guy out there that gives us an opportunity to win,” said Babers.

Syracuse will take on Boston College on Saturday, November 7th, at 2pm on the YES Network.