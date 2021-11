In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Arizona State forward Jalen Graham (2) works between Syracuse defenders Cole Swider, left, and Jesse Edwards during an NCAA college basketball game at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)

(WSYR-TV) — Coming off its second loss of the season, Syracuse bounced back in the Bahamas beating Arizona State 92-84 in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament.

All five starters for Syracuse scored in double figures. Buddy Boeheim led the way with 23 points. He added five assists and six rebounds. Jesse Edwards scored a career high 21 points and added eight rebounds.

Syracuse (3-2) will conclude the Battle 4 Atlantis on Friday against No.19 Auburn. The game will be televised on ESPN2 at 4:30 p.m.