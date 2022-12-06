SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse has played a lot of close games lately. There were the two overtime games in Brooklyn and a pair of one-point games against Bryant and Notre Dame. Tuesday night’s contest against Oakland was not close. The Orange went on an 18-0 run to close out the first half and they rolled from there.

Five SU players hit for double figures, led by the two seniors. Joe Girard and Jesse Edwards both finished with 18 points. Symir Torrence and Maliq Brown came off the bench to finish with 12 points apiece. Judah Mintz went for 10 points and five assists in the 95-66 victory.

With the win, Syracuse improves to 5-4 on the season. Next up is a visit from Georgetown on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. You can watch the game live on NewsChannel 9.