SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse and UConn will meet for the 12th time when they take the field Saturday. The Huskies hold a slight advantage in the series, 6-5. The Orange however has outscored UConn, 122-55 in the last three meetings, all of which were ‘Cuse wins. The squads played every season from 2004 to 2012 as members of The BIG EAST Conference.

The Orange will try to start the campaign with two consecutive victories for the first time since 2018. ‘Cuse began that season with four-straight wins, including a victory against UConn, and went on to a 10-3 record and a win in the Camping World Bowl.

Syracuse will face UConn Saturday, Sept. 10 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday and will be broadcasted on the CBS Sports Network.