Courtesy SU Athletics

Syracuse lost to NC State on Thursday in the Second Round of the 2023 Ally Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament. The Wolfpack claimed their second win of the season over the Orange 83-58. Syracuse will now wait and see its postseason fate in the NCAA Tournament during the Selection Show on Sunday, March 12 on ESPN at 8 p.m.



The Orange were led by Teisha Hyman with 15 points, while Georgia Woolley notched 14 points and Dyaisha Fair and Dariauna Lewis each had 11.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

NC State took its largest lead, by 12, with 5:12 to go in the third quarter. The Wolfpack shot 68.4 percent in the period to hold an 11-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter. NC State outscored Syracuse, 28-14, in the final frame to advance to the final margin to 25.

FAIR’S STREAK CONTINUES:

Dyaisha Fair had her 30th game in double figures this season. She tallied 14 points and added six assists and four steals in the loss.

NOTABLES: