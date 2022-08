SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Dino Babers addressed the media today after practice number six of fall camp. Today was the first time the Orange practiced with full pads on.

Ja’Had Carter, one of Syracuse’s top defensive backs, suffered an upper body injury at practice and had to be carted off the field. Dino Babers said that Carter had feeling in his limbs and extremities. The third-year sophomore was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.