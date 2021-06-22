Dragons will visit The Dome for hoop contest Nov. 14

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) -Syracuse will host Drexel in a non-conference showdown on Sunday, November 14, in the Dome.



Series Notes

Syracuse and Drexel have met four times previously. The Orange have beaten the Dragons three times, with their lone loss to Drexel coming in the 2006-07 season. The squads first met in the second round of the 1996 NCAA Tournament. John Wallace scored a team-high 18 points to lead the ‘Cuse to victory.

The schools last squared off in the Carrier Dome on December 22, 2010. Eight different players scored in double figures for Syracuse as the #5 Orange won their 13th game in a row to open the 2010-11 season.

The Dragons posted a 12-8 overall record during the 2020-21 campaign. Drexel captured the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament title by winning three-straight games and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 25 years. In their first-round matchup against top-seeded Illinois, the Dragons were defeated, 78-49. Coach Zach Spiker is entering his sixth year at the helm in Philadelphia and has posted a 61-89 record while leading Drexel.



Syracuse was 18-10 last season and secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year in which the competition was held. The 11th-seeded Orange upset San Diego State and West Virginia and advanced to the Sweet 16 before losing to Final Four bound Houston.



Syracuse men’s basketball season tickets are on sale online at Cuse.Com/Tickets or by phone at 888-DOMETIX (888-366-3849). Season Tickets start as low as $250, and all price levels are available, including a limited number of floor seats. Premium seating options are available in the courtside area, as well as in the Executive Club Suite.