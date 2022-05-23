SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse seniors Sarah Cooper and Meaghan Tyrrell highlight a list of eight Orange named All-Americans by Inside Lacrosse magazine. The complete list of honorees was announced on Monday, May 23.

Cooper and Tyrrell were named first-team All-Americans, while junior Kate Mashewske earned second-team honors. In addition, graduate students Emily Hawryschuk and Sam Swart, senior Megan Carney, junior Emma Tyrrell and sophomore Katie Goodale were named Honorable Mention All-Americans. The eight selections tie for the most for any school in the nation.

Cooper anchored the Syracuse defense that held its opponents to less than 10 goals seven times in 2022. She recorded 28 ground balls, 20 caused turnovers and a career-high 59 draw controls.

Meaghan Tyrrell ranks fifth in the nation in points (111) and goals (78). Her 78 goals are one shy of the school single-season record while the 111 points rank fourth on Syracuse’s record list. Tyrrell scored four or more goals in 13-of-21 games in 2022. She became the sixth player in program history to record her 300th career point and seventh to post 200 career goals this season.

Mashewske led the Orange and ranks sixth in the nation in draw controls per game (8.48). Her 178 draw controls this season rank third on Syracuse’s single-season record list. She tied the single-game school record with a career-high 19 draw controls against Louisville. Overall, Mashewske reached double figures in draw controls nine times.

Hawryschuk finished second on the team in points (87), goals (63) and assists (24) this season. Her 24 assists are a career high. She scored four or more goals eight times, including a career-best seven at Cornell. Hawryschuk broke the school record for career goals (272) and ranks fourth on Syracuse’s all-time points list (341).

Swart started all 21 games in the midfield for the Orange. She recorded 39 points on 26 goals and 13 assists to go along with a career-high 19 ground balls. Swart posted at least one point in 18-of-21 contests this season.

Carney finished the year with 48 points on 31 goals and 17 assists despite missing five games due to injury. She scored three or more goals in seven games, including a season-high five in Syracuse’s come-from-behind win against Duke. Carney recorded her 200th career point against Virginia in the ACC Tournament.

Emma Tyrrell started the first 12 games of the year before suffering a season-ending injury. She still ranked third on the squad in points with 50 (30g, 20a). She also ranked second on the team in draw controls with a career-high 64. Tyrrell posted four or more points in six of the 12 games in which she played, including a career-high eight against Temple.

Goodale made an immediate impact in her first year as a starter on Syracuse’s defensive unit. She led the team in caused turnovers with 28 and ranked fourth in the ACC in caused turnovers per game (1.33). Goodale also tied for second on the squad in ground balls with 30.