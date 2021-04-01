Emily Engstler transferring to Louisville

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – MARCH 23: Emily Engstler #21 of the Syracuse Orange drives against Olivia Nelson-Ododa #20 of the UConn Huskies during the first half in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 23, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, former Syracuse University forward Emily Engstler announced she would be playing for Lousiville next season. The junior had announced earlier in the week that she would be entering the transfer portal.

Engstler spent the last three seasons at SU and started all 31 games for the Orange as a sophomore prior to coming off the bench as a junior last season and earning ACC Co-Sixth Player of the Year honors. She only started five of Syracuse’s 24 games this season, but led the team in steals and had the second-most blocks. The forward recorded a season-high 21 points in the ACC Tournament semifinals against top-seeded Louisville.