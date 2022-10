SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Saturday evening following a 59-0 win over Wagner.

The Orange rushed for a season-high 388 yards on the ground. Garrett Shrader was a perfect 17-17 for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

Syracuse is 5-0 for the first time since 1987. The Orange returns to action on Saturday October 15th at home against N.C. State.

To listen to the full Dino Babers press conference click on the video above.