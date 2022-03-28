SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Felisha Legette-Jack was formally introduced as the new Syracuse women’s head basketball coach in front of media, fans, friends, and family Monday.

“I’m coming home! These words bring me great joy,” Legette-Jack said. “I thank Chancellor Syverud and Director of Athletics John Wildhack for this amazing opportunity. It is a privilege and an honor to accept this position as your next head women’s basketball coach. The love that I have for our city, our University, and our Athletics Department cannot be measured.

