Five former Orange invited to USA women’s lacrosse tryouts

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse could be well represented when Team USA plays in the Women’s Lacrosse Championships in 2021.

Kayla Treanor leads five Orange alumni that made the 50-player pool for tryouts this December. Joining Treanor in the player pool are former SU standouts Michelle Tumolo, Rebecca Block and Liz Hogan. The only current Syracuse player invited to tryouts on is Emily Hawryschuk.

Hawryschuk was second in the nation in goals with 39 when the 2020 season ended in March.

Treanor, Tumolo and Block won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2017 World Championships topping Canada 10-5.

Team USA has claimed three straight gold medals in 2009, 2013 and 2017.

Five former @CuseWLAX standouts make the 50-player tryout pool. Kayla Treanor, Michelle Tumolo & Rebecca Block were on the gold medal US team in 2017. Current Orange Emily Hawryschuk and 2011 grad Liz Hogan are also on the list @NewsChannel9 #LocalSYR https://t.co/Ycu0Oj9w5D — Darius Joshua (@DariusJoshuaTV) October 19, 2020

Tryouts will be held in Sparks, MD at the US Lacrosse headquarters from December 4-6, 2020. The World Championships will be from July 7-17 at Towson University in Towson, MD in 2021.